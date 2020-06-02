Nigerian reggae musician, Majekodunmi Fasheke, popularly known as Majek Fashek, is dead.

His death was announced by Joy Tongo former artiste manager to Cynthia Morgan on her Instagram handle @joytongo. She posted,”Legendary musician,Mr MajekFashek,my uncle passed on today in New York City.Majek Fashek was a talented man from Benin City,Edo State.

Fashek was married to Rita Fashek who inspired the song “Without You”; the couple had four children together, but have since divorced.

In 2015, it was revealed that Fashek was bankrupt and battling drug addiction. After admitting that he needed help, he was admitted into a drug rehabilitation centre in Abuja, but later recovered and returned to music.

The rumour went round that he died on Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Britain after a critical illness and admission to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Woolwich, London, Britain.

But, it was just a rumour then.

Fashek was born in March 1962 in Benin City to an Edo mother and a Yoruba father, but Identified with his Benin roots until his death.

He is best known in his home country for the 1988 album “Prisoner of Conscience”, which included the multiple award-winning single “Send Down the Rain”.

Also known as “The Rainmaker”, he has worked with various artists worldwide, including Tracy Chapman, Jimmy Cliff, Michael Jackson, Snoop Dogg, and Beyoncé.

but his manager quelled the rumors, confirming that Majek had indeed been critically ill, hospitalized at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Woolwich, England, and in dire need of financial assistance.

Legendary reggae artiste, Majek Fashek, once opened up on his state of health. The musician fell sick and was admitted at a Lagos hospital, but was rushed to London, when his condition deteriorated. Reports say Majek is suffering from “undifferentiated Schizophrenia Rebound”.

The ‘Rainmaker’ recalled how he was taken to different hospitals in Nigeria without improvement, leading to his being rushed to London. “Back in Nigeria, I was admitted for treatment but there was no improvement. I was in different hospitals but my condition kept deteriorating hence I was rushed to England. I am in debt right now and I am going through pains. Right now, I am broke. Thank God, we have a Nigerian taking care of the bills but we need money to eat, my manager and I. We need help,” he pleads.