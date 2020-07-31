Abuja tops daily COVID-19 Cases in Nigeria

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases have continued to rise as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Thursday confirmed 96 fresh cases to top the country’s daily infections from the virus.

Lagos State which is the country’s COVID-19 epicentre, trails the FCT with 89 new COVID-19 infections out of the 481 cases reported for the day, according to the latest data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The new data from the agency equally indicated that Nigeria’s total COVID-19 infections now stand at 42,689 with fifteen states in the country and the FCT confirming fresh cases from the pandemic.

A further peep into NCDC’s new figures showed that some newly-infected persons were found as follows: Plateau – 68; Ogun – 49; Edo – 44; Rivers – 43; Oyo – 25; Osun – 23; Delta – 15; and Enugu – 11.

Others are Kano – 7; Kaduna – 7; Bauchi – 2; Bayelsa – 1, and Yobe -1.

Since the outbreak of the disease in late February, 19,270 persons infected with the virus have been successfully treated and discharged, the NCDC data revealed, with 878 deaths reported