Fayemi is now Covid-19 negative!

The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has tested negative for COVID-19, 11 days after he tested positive.

Fayemi, who is also the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, announced this on his Twitter handle in the early hours of Saturday.

Writing on his Twitter handle, Fayemi tweeted: “After 11 days in isolation, I received news that my CoviD 19 repeat test came back negative.

“My sincere gratitude goes to God Almighty, my family, my medical team and all well wishers for the prayers and solidarity.

“We must continue to do all we can to tackle the pandemic.”