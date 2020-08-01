Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Meet The Family Of Little Boy Who Asked His Mom To “Calm Down” (Photos)

Younews Ng August 1, 2020 Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 109 Views

Photos of the parents of little boy who was seen in a viral video begging his mother to calm down have surfaced.

Their little boy was seen in the video crying and begging his mom to ‘calm down and rest a little’ before taking any action against him.

After some minutes of begging to no avail, he went down on his knees and continued bargaining with his mother, in order to escape the punishment.

His mom stood her ground, insisting that she was going to flog him despite his excessive plea. However, the video didn’t reveal if he was later punished or pardoned.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

BREAKING: Lagos reopens worship centres August 7,increases gathering to 50 persons from 20

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered the re-opening of places of worship in Lagos, starting from ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.