Surprises as Pastor ‘reburies’ George Floyd in Imo state

A Nigerian clergyman, Pastor Humble Okoro, has carried out a funeral service for late George Floyd in Mbaise, Imo State.

Empty coffin was presented for lying in state, Church funeral service. It was eventually buried in a dug grave.

Interestingly, some people actually wore black, left their various homes or huts to be part of this.

Pastor Okoro while carrying out the funeral, said

“I have traced the ancestral root of George Obinna Floyd to Umuoffor kindred in Obokwu obibi Aboh Mbaise Imo State and I feel so happy now that we have reburied him alongside with his ancestors.”

46-year-old Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during an arrest for allegedly using a counterfeit bill in May this year. He was buried in Houston on June 6.

Already many Nigerians are suprised by the development… ” Where did the Pastor did his Historical research to establish his assertion? ” one of the com enters asked rhetorically.

” We need more psychiatric hospitals to take care of this type of and or individual with the same situation. Where are the law enforcement agencies for God sake. Very Sad ”

“Is it not time we become worried about growing number of fraudsters, comedians, charlatans, jobbers, all Thom, Dick & Harry masquerading as pastors when all else fail them, or they fail all else? Shame.