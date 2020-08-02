Buhari tweets congrats to NBA president elect, Akpata

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the President-elect of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata.

The President tweeted his felicitations on Saturday.

Recall that Akpata had emerged winner of the NBA’ presidential position on July 31, after polling over 9,000 votes to beat two Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs).

President Buhari stressed that the development was a good one and that the NBA played a crucial role in the Nigerian project.

“I congratulate Olumide Akpata on his election as the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), a crucial stakeholder in our democracy.

“I wish him every success in the new position, and assure the new leadership of the continued cooperation of our administration,” he tweeted.

On his part, Akpata, in a statement on Friday, gave the assurance that the NBA under his administration, would be an umbrella for all category of lawyers.