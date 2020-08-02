Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

FG to use N64bn to construct FENCE around University of Maiduguri

The Federal Government has begun the construction of the 27.3-kilometre perimeter fence for the University of Maiduguri to check incessant attacks by Boko Haram terrorists.

The project, which is valued at N64bn, is to stop the terrorists who have been penetrating the North-East part of the institution’s campus.

Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities in UNIMAID, Dr Dani Mamman, said only the western and southern parts of UNIMAID campus were initially fenced.

He said, “The UNIMAID perimeter fence is still being constructed. The Federal Government approved N64 bn for the construction of 27.3-kilometre perimeter fence for UNIMAID. That place is very porous.

“The ASUU UNIMAID wrote to the Minister of Education through the ASUU president after an explosion during which we lost a professor and seven other staff.”

