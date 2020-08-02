Lagos govt urges self regulation, as he copies Indians’ strategy

Sanwo-Olu said the State Government patterned its response strategy after Mumbai, an India populous city that share similar demographic and climatic conditions with Lagos. He observed that Lagos had recorded similar results and successes with Mumbai in its COVID-19 response.

The Governor said the new development followed a careful review of emerging positive events, stressing the decisions to relax the lockdown measures was to create a balance between competing demands of safeguarding lives of the residents and preserving their means of livelihoods.

Sanwo-Olu also disclosed that the State Government, on Friday night, shut the Eti-Osa isolation centre, adding that the Agidingbi isolation centre will also be shut for the relocation of patients to a large capacity Centre in Anthony area, which will be soon commissioned.

He added that the Government had activated a process of reverting the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Yaba to its status as a care centre to cater to all forms of infectious diseases. The tent built by Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) at IDH premises will remain strictly for management of COVID-19 cases, Sanwo-Olu buttressed.

He said: “We have run through a model that shows that we have built excess isolation capacity over the last five months. We have to come to a stage where we need to balance the economics of risk, as to which isolation facility should we need to keep running. Some of the isolation centres are having less than 20 per cent of their occupancy capacities. This is why we concluded to shut Eti-Osa facility and another one in Lekki.”

In the coming days, the Governor said the opening hours for food and non-food markets may be extended to 5pm on their opening days.

Sanwo-Olu urged compliance to the measures outlined in the new regulations, stressing that LSSC has a statutory responsibility to monitor the activities and operations of all organisations and worship centres that have been permitted to re-open.

He said: “As I always say, people need to take responsibility for themselves and their loved ones. Self-regulation is the order of the day, and no one should wait for the government to regulate them or their conduct, even though we will be doing so. Everyone of us must take up the responsibility and ensure that we are self-regulating ourselves in our interest and that of our loved ones.”