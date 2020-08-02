Sanwo Olu’ s 11 new directives on Covid-19 in Lagos

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has relaxed some of the lockdown measures taken by the State Government in response to the spread of the pandemic.

In his 17th briefing on COVID-19 response held at the State House in Marina on Saturday.

(1)# the Governor directed the re-opening of places of worship in the State, starting from Friday August 7 for mosques and Sunday August 9 for churches.

(2)# The Governor also directed the re-opening of social clubs with registered trustees and recreational centres from August 14, but with the condition that they obtain a provisional safety compliance certificate from the Lagos State Safety Commission (LSSC).

(3)# Besides, Sanwo-Olu relaxed the public gathering regulation, increasing the permissible capacity from 20 to 50 persons at a given period. This applies to a wide range of events, from funerals, social events to corporate meetings.”

(4)# But Night clubs, entertainment centres and cinemas to remain closed, the Governor ordered.

(5)# From August 14, restaurants can now resume in-dining services, but at 50 per cent occupancy capacity. Also, safety clearance must be obtained from the Safety Commission before resuming the in-dining services.

(6)# In the case of places of worship, only regular services or religious gatherings are permitted. Night Vigils and other non-regular events remain prohibited until further notice.

(7)# Also, attendees of over the age of 65 years are strongly discouraged from attending worship centres.

(8)# The Governor also said, that all worship centres must adhere to face mask guideline.

(9)# The governor said secondary schools should re-open as earlier communicated by the Ministry of Education, from August 3, for Exit Classes only – SSS3 and Technical Studies III (TEC 3)students only.

This, he said, will allow them to have two-week preparation period to participate in revision classes in preparation for the West African Examinations (WAEC). The Governor said all standard precautions must be put in place by school authorities to protect the students.

(10)# All the mandatory prevention and control measures issued by the State Government must be strictly adhered to, including physical distancing, mandatory temperature checks and use of masks in public places, regular disinfection of premises, and strong personal hygiene.

(11)# Worship centres and social clubs that re-open without complying with the mandatory hygienic protocols and physical distancing requirements will be shut down and face the wrath of the law, the Governor warned