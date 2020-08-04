COVID-19 Cases exceed 44,000 in Nigeria!

Nigeria has recorded 288 more cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing its total infections to 44,129.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this on Monday night via Twitter.

According to the health agency, the new infections were recorded Lagos, the Federal Capital Territory and 13 other states of the federation.

While Lagos topped the list with 88 new cases, the FCT reported 25 fresh infections.

The other states with new cases include Kwara – 33, Osun – 27, Enugu – 25, Abia – 20, Kaduna – 17, Plateau and Rivers – 13, Delta – 10, Gombe – 8.

Meanwhile, states with fewer cases include Ogun – 4, Oyo – 3, Katsina – 1 and Bauchi – 1.

On a positive note, the country has been able to manage the coronavirus after successfully discharging 20,663 said to have recovered from COVID-19.

However, eight new deaths were reported, thus bringing the total number of fatalities to 896.