Lagos insists on 20 students per class

The Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, led the monitoring team to assess the process of resumption and ensure that all safety protocols were strictly observed in order to reduce the risk of anyone contracting the disease.

In a chat with news correspondents during the inspection tour of some public and private Schools in Yaba, Surulere and Apapa under the State’s Education District IV, Adefisayo expressed satisfaction with the level of preparedness of the schools visited, adding that the State Government is very concerned about the safety of students and their teachers.

While stressing that the students and teachers wellbeing is of utmost importance to the State Government, the Commissioner noted that the inspection tour will continue till all Schools are covered, adding that any school accommodating other students apart from SS3 and TEC3 contrary to the State government’s directive this period will face disciplinary action.

She emphasised that the resumption became necessary for the students to write their WASSCE Examinations. She encouraged them to put in their best in the forthcoming exams taking place in two weeks’ time in order to excel, urging them to shun all vices, work hard and stay focused on their studies.

Adefisayo also implored teachers to take care of themselves and to take up the role of enforcement and compliance with the COVID-19 protocols by the students, hinting that the bulk of the efforts lie in their hands as they are the custodians of the students while in school.

She reiterated that students must not exceed 20 per class in compliance with physical distancing and called on parents/guardians to monitor the children/wards closely as their roles are germane and complimentary at this period, stressing that all hands must be on deck to curb the spread and flatten the curve as the State government is determined to contain the disease.

The Commissioner added that asides her visitation to schools, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Tutors-General/Permanent Secretaries of the Six Education Districts, Office of Education Quality Assurance and other top officials of the Ministry were also on the field across the State to ensure that maximum compliance and coordination are achieved.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mrs. Abosede Adelaja added that the Lagos State Government has provided free face masks and sanitisers for all students.

She noted that aside from fumigating the schools and ensuring a clean and conducive environment for learning, the State Government has also provided facilities such as wash hand basins and potable water.

Adelaja, therefore, maintained that all policies made by the government for compliance with COVID-19 protocols will be observed, noting that visitors and food vendors are not allowed into the school premises during this period.