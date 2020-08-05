Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

304 More COVID-19 Cases in Nigeria, Over 900 die

Younews Ng August 5, 2020 Celebrity, Investigation, News, Trending Leave a comment 46 Views

Nigeria has recorded 304 more cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing its total infections to 44433.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this on Tuesday night via Twitter.

The new cases were reported in Lagos, the Federal Capital Territory and 17 other states of the federation.

While the FCT topped the list with 90 infections, Lagos reported 59 cases.

Other states with new cases include Ondo – 39, Taraba – 18, Rivers – 17, Borno – 15, Adamawa – 12, Oyo – 11 and Delta – 9.

On the other hand, states with fewer infections include Edo – 6, Bauchi, Kwara, Ogun and Osun each having 4 cases, Bayelsa, Plateau and Niger each having 3 cases, Nasarawa – 2, Kano – 1.

Meanwhile, a total of 31,851 people have been discharged after recovering from the dreaded disease.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Kwara deputy governor, wife test positive

Kwara State Deputy Governor and Chairman of the State Technical Committee on COVID-19 Kayode Alabi, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.