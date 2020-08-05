Adeboye says inside Church attracts blessings than online service

Holy Ghost Service,where members from Redeemed from far and near would Converge at the Lagos / Ibadan expressway headquarters begins next month

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has said, .He also called on all members of the church to begin attending service on Sunday following the decision of the Lagos and Ogun state governments to lift the restriction on worship centres.

Adeboye said although some services will continue to hold online, congregants must be physically present in church as it attracts more blessings.

He said people should not be deceived into thinking that attending service at home had become a permanent thing.

Adeboye said, “I want to encourage you that all the churches go back for fellowship and begin to enjoy the benefits of corporate prayers again.

You know, the Almighty God in Hebrews Chapter 10 verse 25 that we should not forsake the assembly of one another.

“There are those who will talk to you and say ‘why don’t you continue to stay at home? After all, you can pray at home and God will hear you’.

Yes, I agree. Anywhere you cry unto Him, He will answer. But He says specifically in Matthew Chapter 21 Verse 13 that His house is called the House of Prayers.

“In other words, He himself designated the House of God as a place where you will pray and the answer will come fast.

That is the reason why you find David saying in Psalm 122 Verse 1 that I was glad when they said unto me, let us go to the house of the Lord because He knows that when you go to the house of the Lord, you will be in his presence where there is fullness of joy.”

The cleric said since some countries had yet to lift lockdowns, the online service would continue but would hold at 2pm.

“By the Grace of God, from 2pm every Sunday for the next few weeks, we will still be ministering to our people all over the world who might be on lockdown. That should not be used as an excuse for not going to church. The bible says if you know these things, blessed are you if you do them,” Adeboye added.

He advised congregants to observe all protocols relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adeboye asked them to come wearing masks while they would be given hand sanitisers before entering the church.

The RCCG general overseer also announced that the Holy Ghost Service which holds every first Friday of the month would commence in September.

“I also want to add that because the lockdown has been lifted, the Holy Ghost Service of September will be taking place. God bless you,” he said.