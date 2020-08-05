Akwa Ibom APC Chairman, Ini Okopido is dead..and YOU NEWS gathered that the Elder Brother is yet to be buried and that their MUM is alive.

Emma Udowoima is the dead and yet to be buried brother.

Speaking about circumstance that Ied to his death, a close associate of his said ” I was doing a report that involved the inputs of his party. I was in Uyo while he was in Abuja but he waited for my return to Abuja where we had the conversation. Hon. Okopido was quite gentlemanly and urbane.

“Hon. Okopido didn’t betray any illness, safe for when we spoke after he returned back to Uyo.

That day, he told me he was on drip in an hospital but he later returned home same day but we never got to talk again until I got the news of his demise today.

I was to check on him two days ago but when his number answered unavailable, I gave up, thinking he could be in a meeting as a politician operating at that level.

Beyond politics, Akwa Ibom has lost an illustrious son and patriot.