Kwara deputy governor, wife test positive

Kwara State Deputy Governor and Chairman of the State Technical Committee on COVID-19 Kayode Alabi, and his wife, Abieyuwa, have tested positive for the virus.

Both the deputy governor and his wife submitted themselves for the test after they showed slight symptoms of the virus.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and spokesman for the technical committee, Rafiu Ajakaye, disclosed this on Tuesday in a statement in Ilorin.

The results of their test are positive. The second couple are very stable and in high spirits and are now undergoing standard management protocols supervised by the government’s medical team.

“Immediate contact tracing and tests, among other safety protocols, are being done for persons who have met with the couple in the past few days,” Ajakaye added