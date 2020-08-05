Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Revealed: Prof. Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe acquires 578,574 Shares from Zenith Bank

The Zenith Bank Plc, Nigeria’s leading financial institution, on Monday, disclosed insider dealings of 578,574 shares acquired by one of its Non-Executive Directors, Professor Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe, on May 15, 202

In a statement signed by the Company Secretary, Michael Osilama Otu, Zenith Bank released through the Nigerian Stock Exchange, the lender said Director bought the shares through the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Professor Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe purchased 578,574 shares at N15.35 per unit on May 15, 2020, through the Nigerian Stock Exchange platform.

