SHOPRITE CHANGES OWNERSHIP!..to called Jarra

Younews Ng August 5, 2020 Business, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 60 Views

All thing being equal, Jarra, may buy hugely into Shoprite stakes in Nigeria, and may eventually change the brand identity .

Officially, Shoprite is classifying Nigeria as “discontinued operations” and has decided to initiate a formal process to consider the potential sale of all, or a majority stake in its Nigerian business.

YOU NEWS understands it has had advanced conversations with a new chain, Jara, to take over its business. Jara (officially EDLP Nigeria Ltd) calls itself Nigeria’s first discount supermarket and retail chain.

Although Nigerian owned, it is currently headed by Dutchman Willem Snollaerts, who previously ran discount supermarkets in Russia and ran the Aldi discounter chain in the Netherlands for more than a decade.

Jara has two stores at the moment – one in Ikeja (Lagos) and another in Benin City. If it acquired the Shoprite network it would become the largest supermarket chain in Nigeria.

Several other companies are also understood to be in negotiations with Shoprite too.

Shop rite is facing challenges .Two of Shoprite’s biggest headaches – being targeted as a South African business and trying to repatriate Nigerian earnings as Rand.

It would also improve its trading statements, because losses in Nigeria have contrasted with buoyant performance in South Africa for some time. And, of course, it would pave the way for Shoprite to return to what is Nigeria’s biggest economy.

YOU NEWS understands that although the change is being positioned as an exit to investors, Shoprite is looking to retain a significant minority stake in the company that acquires its operations. Shoprite’s subsidiary in Nigeria, Retail Supermarkets Nigeria Ltd, is being sold as a going concern. Retail Supermarkets Nigeria Ltd

Indeed, Nigerian media has published a July 31st memo from Retail Supermarkets Nigeria Ltd General Manager Carl Erikson that explicitly refers to expansion with new investors.

