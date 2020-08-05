Six important security tips for POS agent

Point of Sale (POS)* terminal business has become an acceptable means of financial transaction in our environment especially at this time of Epidemic and the stress and time in takes to queue at the banks for transaction.

Customers were the one scared of being scammed by an agent through their ATM card when the business was new in Nigeria until now that agents have gain the trust of customers overtime.

Situation is now the other way round, POS agent are now to be careful of being get scammed or robbed by their customers or prospective customers hence the need for the security tips for agents in this article.

1. Don’t collect transfer for Cash: To avoid the issue of fake transfer, or transfer from a scammed victim it’s better not to collect transfer from your customer that want a cash in return.

A Customer may claim that he forgot his ATM card at home and requested that he should transfer money to your account and collect cash in return whereas he might have a bad agenda. He might send you a fake transfer or send your account number to his prospective scam victim if he is a scammer and expect cash in return from you when the scammed person send money into your account.

This might lead you to get involved in police negatively and even if you will be later found not guilty, you would have loose some things. You will also have to part with your hard earned capital if you are a victim of fake transfer so its better not to receive transfer for cash from a customer.

2. Always re-check your programmed amount by checking the receipt or your balance: For timely notice of a re-programmed withdrawal amount always re-check the receipt before giving out the cash to your customer.

Some customers know how to operate the machine and the one with an evil agenda might re-program the amount he told you to a bigger amount whereas you already have the amount he told you in mind and thereby innocently give out the said amount.

Therefore it is advisable to always check your receipt or Balance before dispensing Money to your customer.

3. Don’t rush to answer a question of availability of bigger amount: A customer might ask you if a large amount is available for withdrawal (e.g Do you have 120,000 on ground or Can I withdraw 150,000) in order to know your financial capacity and to know if it worth it to rob you.

In this case, be wise and study the person well and consider his seriousness before you answer especially if he is a total stranger to your environment even if you have the money.

4. Remain calm and stand your ground for pending transfer issue: Some customers are impatient when a transfer is pending and you have already been debited but they become furious because they have not get alert immediately.

At this State, you just have to calm them down and explain it to them. Since your shop is stationed and you are not running away, just tell them to come back if they didn’t receive alert in few hours/minutes time. If you refund them and the pending transaction become successful, you might not see them again and you will be on the loosing side.

5. Don’t do the business in front your of residence: Doing the business in front of your house is not advisable if there’s not a tight security because you are dealing with cash and everybody will know that you are sleeping and waking up with the cash at your house.

Imagine this: a customer might come to deposit 150,000 naira at your shop around 7pm and still be the same person to come and rob you of it at night because he knows that is your house and that you can’t finish the 150,000 before the end of that day since he came to deposit around 7pm when the day is almost over.

6. Don’t close too late: Evil are mostly perpetrated at night, remember you are dealing with cash so stay safe by closing early. Early is relative to environment.

The level at which different areas are busy are different from one another so study your environment and determine the best earliest time to be closing.

Just my candid Advise

Sign *WORLDLIGHT TEL*

*Thanks*