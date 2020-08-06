Covid 19 task force boss, delivers Buhari’s message, fresh directives to Nigerians today

President Buhari will not address the nation today, rather, Boss Mustapha will do. the Presidential Task Force on COVID -19 on Wednesday submitted a report to President Muhammadu Buhari on the next phase of the easing of lockdown.

It was emphatic in saying that Nigeria was not yet out of the woods and “not yet Uhuru” for the country.

As has been the tradition, the task force, which is headed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, will address the nation on Thursday on the next line of actions after Buhari’s approval of the report.

Mustapha spoke with State House Correspondents after the closed-door meeting with Buhari in Abuja.

He declined to go into specifics on what to expect next, but highlighted the general areas.

He stated, “But, I can give you a little bit of an insight as to where we are going. And that is informed by already three thematic areas. One has to deal with movement, two has to deal with labour and industries and three has to do with community activities.

“These are already three thematic areas that our recommendations would be driven by what will happen in these three basic areas going forward.”

The SGF noted that while it might appear that the figures of new infections in the country had been reducing in the past few days, the reason was mainly due to the Sallah break and the reduction in the number of tests conducted as well.