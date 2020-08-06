Saraki’s defection to APC plans, escapes EFCC arrest

Immediate past Senate President, Bukola Saraki is currently abroad after sneaking out of the country to evade planned arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, according to an unimpeachable source.

Recall that EFCC is investigating Saraki for allegedly stealing N12bn from Kwara government coffer while he was the state governor between 2003 and 2011.

EFCC accused the ex-Senate President of using the said sum to offset a N1.36 bn bank loan he allegedly used in purchasing homes at 15, 15A, 17, 17A and four flats on Macdonald Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, hence, its decision to seize the properties.

It said the ex-governor was stealing the money in piecemeal, N100m every month.

Last month, the anti-graft agency reportedly set sights on arresting Saraki but on the eve of carrying out the task, precisely July 16, he was said to have stealthily fled the country to the UK, indicating someone privy to the plot tipped him off.

“The EFCC had planned to arrest him but 24 hours to the execution of the plot he left the country like a thief in the night after he was tipped off by person(s) espousing his cause”

The ex-governor and his successor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, both chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, are about following the footstep of ex-Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, by dumping the opposition party for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

They are said to be in talk with the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and arrangement are about being concluded for their defection with 2023 election said to be motivation.

“Abdulfatah will be the first to join the APC and that is imminent while that of Bukky (Saraki) will be at a later date,” the source said.

An insider within Ilorin politics also reasoned ” Bolaji Abdullahi returns to APC. Fatai Ahmed, Saraki and Atiku will also return to APC.

“They are strong financial chieftains of APC. It is wise to return to the party and be party to deciding the next President.

Additional @ Orijoreporters