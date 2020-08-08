Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Aisha Buhari flown abroad for neck pain treatment

Younews Ng August 8, 2020 Celebrity, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 77 Views

The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has been flown to Dubai, United Arab Emirates for the treatment of a severe neck pain.

A top Presidency official confirmed this on Friday.

According to Sahara Reporter, Mrs. Buhari was flown out of the country during the Sallah holiday last week after complaining of neck pain for about two weeks before that time.

The neck pain was said to have started shortly after she returned to Abuja from a trip to Lagos in July where she had visited Florence, widow of former Oyo State governor, Abiola Ajimobi, who died of COVID-19 complications on June 25, 2020.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Naira Marley, Pleas Guilty to Violating COVID-19 Order

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.