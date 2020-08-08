Aisha Buhari flown abroad for neck pain treatment

The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has been flown to Dubai, United Arab Emirates for the treatment of a severe neck pain.

A top Presidency official confirmed this on Friday.

According to Sahara Reporter, Mrs. Buhari was flown out of the country during the Sallah holiday last week after complaining of neck pain for about two weeks before that time.

The neck pain was said to have started shortly after she returned to Abuja from a trip to Lagos in July where she had visited Florence, widow of former Oyo State governor, Abiola Ajimobi, who died of COVID-19 complications on June 25, 2020.