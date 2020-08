“The Shodipe Kashamu family of Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State, has announced the death of the patriarch of the family, Senator Buruji Kashamu.”

“Kashamu, 62, died today (Saturday) at a private hospital in Lagos, after a brief illness.”

“His remains will be interred by 12 noon tomorrow, Sunday, August 9, 2020, in his Ijebu-Igbo country home, in accordance with Islamic rites.”

– Late Senator Buruji Kashamu’s Spokesman; Austin Oniyokor