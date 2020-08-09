Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

‘Mummy Calm Down’ boy meets Gov. Sanwo-Olu

August 9, 2020

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos governor, has fulfilled his promise to meet with Oreofeoluwa Lawal-Babalola, a little boy who inspired the viral “mummy calm down” video.

The governor met with the 4-year-old boy alongside his family at his office on Saturday.

Oreofeoluwa had become an instant sensation on social media platforms after a video went viral of him in tears from his mum’s scolding while confidently telling her to “calm down” and give him a “last chance”.

The video had attracted the governor’s attention and he requested to see the boy.

It had also inspired Sanwo-Olu’s Eid-el-Kabir message to Muslim faithfuls and inhabitants of the state wherein he urged them to maintain calm amid the COVID-19 crisis.

“The exchange was indeed funny, but it depicts the efforts parents put in moulding children into responsible adults. I want to assume that his mom indeed calmed down because the appeal was moving enough to make anyone change their mind,” he had said.

Sanwo-Olu had also said that he would be acquiring exclusive rights to “calm down” as a catchphrase.

Oreofeoluwa further left tongues wagging on social media recently after he said he would love to be a police officer to fight corruption during an interview.

“I want to be a police officer to fight corruption,” the boy said

