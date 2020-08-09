Obj’s condolences letter on Buruji’s death raises dust

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday condoled with Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, over the demise of Senator Buruji Kashamu.

A notable person this morning said, “I was never a fan of late Buruji Kashamu, but I found Olusegun Obasanjo’s condolence letter unstatesmanlike, odious and very petty. The man is gone, why vengefully flog him after his death?

The old farmer has set a precedence, that I am sure will come to play the day he also returns to his maker.

Somebody refer to it as Incredibly hurtful letter!

But some feel otherwise : I commend OBJ for his boldness to highlight the misdeeds of late Kasamu especially as it relates to the drugs cartel he runs. People may not like it but it is the reality. We worship money even if stolen.

I can’t agree less with OBJ for the first time.

I don’t see anything wrong in pointing out the criminality that the dead person perpetuated while he was alive. “Don’t speak ill of the dead” is a dismissive ploy to not call people to posthumous accounts of their deeds.

And yes! You’re right sir. We shall also recall OBJ’s atrocities the day he returns to his creator. We do not even need to wait till then, we can start now.

Buruji’s Robin Hood-ness is no excuse for his criminality.

This is the most honest tribute ever written by anybody. I endorse OBJ’s letter one hundred per cent. OBJ, like him or hate him, is a man. He says his mind and on this he’s absolutely right. He chose his words carefully, delivered them perfectly and earned my respect. You don’t expect him to suppress the truth because this guy refused to submit himself to the authorities to clear allegations of drug deals levelled against him. He was wanted in the US, which tried to bring him to justice, but failed. Maybe if they had successfully done that, just maybe, this guy could have been alive still. OBJ spoke to those alive, who still have the opportunity to mend their ways, and even he is one. We should stop eulogising the dead with the usual cliché of “Rest in peace”; some should “go to hell and roast there”. These include many who loot, kill, oppress and suppress. OBJ was right. And I endorse his letter. Don’t forget, everybody has people who naturally will rejoice, rightly or wrongful, when they pass away. This guy was well-known in Chicago, Illinois, USA. Ask about him from those who know.

“Some of our cultures are just retrogressive….one of the reasons we haven’t experience a major breakthrough and prosperity as a people. We decorate departed souls in borrowed gowns for whatever reason i never understand.

Another persons said of Obadanjo’s comment “OBJ has said his own. His message is not for Kashamu but to us the living. If you feel strongly wait for him too to go.

Your own message too won’t be for the dead but the living.”

Kashamu’s death was announced on Saturday after he succumbed to COVID-19 complications, according to former colleague Senator Ben Murray-Bruce.

In a statement signed by his spokesman Kehinde Akinyemi, Obasanjo said while Kashamu’s death was “sad”, his life and history left “lessons for those of all us on this side of the veil.”

“Senator Buruji Kashamu in his lifetime used the maneuver of law and politics to escape from facing justice on alleged criminal offence in Nigeria and outside Nigeria,” Obasanjo said.

“But no legal, political, cultural, social, or even medical maneuver could stop the cold hand of death when the Creator of all of us decides that the time is up.

“May Allah forgive his sin and accept his soul into Aljanah, and may God grant his family and friends fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”