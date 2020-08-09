Showbiz Guru, Howie-T, Dies of Stroke

Bayo Odusami, the young Showbiz impresario popular known as Howie-T, is dead.

Howie-T reportedly passed on Saturday morning.

A family member revealed that Howie-T had been battling stroke for over four years.

Before his death, his accomplishments include discovering and nurturing the music group, P-Square.

From his days as full time disc jockey, rocking fun-lovers at ‘Enter the Dragon’ (western house, Lagos), Sunrise nite club (Victoria island, Lagos), Club Towers (Victoria island, Lagos) to when he became the general manager at Ibinabo Fiberesima’s ‘Pyramid Nite club’ , the ebullient Howie-T was convinced entertainment was his calling.