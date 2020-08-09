Tongues wagging over celebs’ death @ FCC hospital

The death of senator Buruji Kashamu at First Cardiology Consultants Hospital, Lagos has made it sort of recurring decimal..and the reputation is getting established, albeit negatively.

The hospital is the same facility where Abiola Ajimobi, a former governor of Oyo State, and Abba Kyari, the President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, died.

It was learnt that Kashamu, who had diabetes and high blood pressure, was admitted at the hospital for over a week ago before his death.

FCC Healthcare is a comprehensive cardiovascular and preventative health care hospital that empowers patients in Nigeria with their health care needs.

The Medical Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Adeyemi Sanyade Johnson is a seasoned interventional cardiologist trained in the U.S.A.

Within five months, four prominent personality had died there.

First Cardiology Consultants, is a highly rated specialist hospital that is located in Ikoyi, Lagos. It has a reputation as a first class health facility in the country. Despite its reputation as a first class health facility in Nigeria, the hospital has been in the news for unpleasant reasons since April, 2020. This is because a total of four prominent Nigerians have passed on to the great beyond after they were taken to the hospital for Covid-19 complication ailment. They are;

1. Dr Abba Kyari

Dr Abba Kyari was the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari until his demise on 17th April 2020. In March 2020, Abba Kyari was diagnosed of Covid-19 disease. He was reported to have contracted the ailment in during an official trip to Germany. When Abba Kyari was flown into Nigeria, he was first taken to University of Abuja Teaching Hospital for treatment before he was transferred to First Cardiology Consultants Hospital. While he was in the hospital, he was reportedly said to be responding to treatment. He died on the 17th of April while being administered treatment. He was buried in a private cemetery in Apo, Abuja. He was 68 years old

2. Senator Bayo “Pepper” Osinowo

On 15th of June 2020, a federal legislator and senator representing Lagos east senatorial district, Senator Bayo Osinowo, lost his life to suspected Covid-19 complication.

According to media reports, the Senator was until his death, a patient at First Cardiology Consultants Hospital, and was receiving treatment before he surrendered himself to death. He was buried the same day in his native Ijebu-Ode, Ogun state. He was 64 years of age.

3. Senator Abiola Ajibola Ajimobi

Abiola Ajibola Ajimobi was a former governor of Oyo state between May 2011 and May 2019. In January 2020, Senator Ajimobi was appointed as the Deputy national Chairman (south) of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC. In June 2020, Senator Ajimobi was diagnosed with Covid-19 disease, and was admitted in the intensive care unit of First Cardiology Consultants Hospital. While in hospital, Senator Ajimobi was appointed as a factional acting national chairman of APC by the then National Working Committee of the party on June 16, 2020. On the 25th of June, 2020, he was declared clinical dead. He died at the age of 70.

4. Senator Buruji Kashamu

Senator Kashamu was a former senator of the federal republic of Nigeria that represented Ogun east senatorial district. In 2019, he was nominated as the Peoples Democratic Party gubernatorial candidate for Ogun state, but lost the election to the candidate of All Progressive Congress, Chief Dapo Abiodun. He was also a factional leader of PDP in Ogun state. In the first week of August 2020, Senator Kashamu was diagnosed with Covid-19 complications and admitted into the intensive care unit of First Cardiology Consultants Hospital.

Unfortunately, Senator Kashamu succumbed to the cold hands of death on Saturday, August 8, 2020. He was 62 Years old