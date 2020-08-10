Mourners defy COVID-19 regulations as Kashamu is buried

The remains of Senator Buruji Kashamu were laid to rest on Sunday around 12.45pm in his Ijebu-Igbo home in the Ijebu-North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Kashamu, who represented Ogun East Senatorial District on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 8th National Assembly, died on Saturday at the First Cardiology Consultants Hospital, Lagos, from COVID-19 complications.

Mourners, who thronged his country home, betrayed emotion as the body of their benefactor was brought out from his room for interment.

When it was the time to bury Kashamu’s remains in an Islamic way, the mourners defied social distancing protocol to bid him farewell.

The crowd could not be controlled by security agents when the body was brought out of the building.

The Janazah prayer was led by the Grand Mufti of the League of Imams and Alfas, Ogun State, Sheik Mikail Rufia.

In his sermon, Rufai described death as an inevitable end of all living beings.

The cleric described the late politician as a generous man, who placed highest premium on the welfare of the people of his community.

He prayed for the repose of Kashamu’s soul and for the safety, protection and provision for the family he left behind.

The widow of the deceased, Susan, and the children wept uncontrollably as his body was lowered into the grave.

Those present at the burial were the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun; the senator representing Ogun East, Lekan Mustapha; former Ogun State deputy governors, Senator Gbenga Kaka and Segun Adesegun; and the state Commissioner for Environment, Abiodun Abudu-Balogun.

Also at the burial was the former spokesperson for ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Dr Reuben Abati, who was Kashamu’s running mate in the 2019 governorship election; as well as the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo.

Other dignitaries in attendance at the burial were the representative of the immediate-past governor of the state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Abdul-Majeed Ekelojumati; former Chairman of the Ijebu North Local Government Area, representatives of traditional rulers as well as leaders and members of the League of Imams and Alfas in the local government.

Abiodun arrived at Kashamu’s home around 10.39am in company with some of his cabinet members.

Speaking with journalists, the governor described the deceased as a friend of 25 years.

He also described Kashamu as a courageous, passionate and a cheerful giver, adding that the state’s political landscape would not be the same without him.

Abiodun said, “Senator Buruji was someone I have known for the past 25 years. He was very courageous, passionate and most importantly a cheerful giver, especially to the needy