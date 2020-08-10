Breaking: Tanker drivers call off strike…

The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers has suspended its strike in Lagos State. The strike was to embarked on by the Tanker Drivers Unit of the union to press home demands for stoppage of extortion by government and non government actors and traffic related issues.

This was contained in a “joint communique issued by the Lagos State Government and NUPENG” on Monday.

The communique was jointly signed by the Lagos Commissioner of Energy and Mineral Resources, Olalere Odusote, and NUPENG Deputy National President, Solomon Kilanko.

Part of the communique read, “The Lagos State Government met today with the representatives of NUPENG, which agreed to call off its strike immediately.

“Other decisions taken at the meeting are security – the state government will meet the heads of all security agencies and secure their commitment to ensure the free passage of petroleum products vehicles given their importance to the economy.