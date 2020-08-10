Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

CBN to unify exchange rates, pegs naira at 379/$

Younews Ng August 10, 2020 Business, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 53 Views

The Central Bank of Nigeria on Saturday officially changed the exchange rate of the naira to the dollar from N361 to N379 on its website.

The apex bank had earlier expressed its decision to unify the exchange rates in the country as forex scarcity persisted.

It was however yet to announce if this would be the official unified exchange rate.

Meanwhile, the naira exchanged for N473 at the parallel market on Friday.

Experts have continued to clamour for a single exchange rate in the country.

The President, Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria, Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe, had said, “It will ease regulatory supervision, ensure transparency and effective price discoveries, and deepen market perfections.”

The Senior Partner, Regulatory and Technology, Stransact Partners, Eben Joels, said the gap between the various exchange rates operating in Nigeria created arbitrage opportunities for highly connected individuals.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Diezani counsels on hardwork, laments Yahoo’ boys becoming  models

A former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, says societal values have disintegrated to the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.