Fayose attacks Obasanjo for comments on Kashamu

Younews Ng August 10, 2020

A former governor of Ekiti State,Ayodele Fayose, has reacted to the comment made by former president Olusegun Obasanjo after the death of Buruji Kashamu.
Obasanjo had, in a statement, said despite Kashamu’s tactics to avoid justice over alleged criminal offences in and outside Nigeria, death had ended him.
Fayose slammed Obasanjo for his comment, saying Nigerians are waiting for his end. He said it was unsavoury for the ex-president to have made such comment when Kashamu could not defend himself.
He wrote: “It is regrettable that Obasanjo could say what he said about Buruji Kashamu after his death and when he can no longer question him. Why didn’t he say that when Kashamu was alive?
“Can Obasanjo say in good conscience that he did not at some point collaborated with Kashamu and most of the things he (Kashamu) did politically were not with his collaboration?
“Nigerians will watch out for Obasanjo’s own end. He should stop forming saint because he is not. He should also remember that his own end will come too and nobody knows how the end will be”.

