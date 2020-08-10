Nigeria Confirms 437 New COVID-19 Cases, Three More Deaths

Nigeria has recorded 437 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country to 46,577.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed the updated figure which rose from 46,140 in a tweet on Sunday night.

Of the new cases reported, Lagos has the highest number of infections – 107, followed by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Plateau which reported 91 and 81 cases respectively.

Others are Kaduna – 32, Ogun – 30, Kwara – 24, Ebonyi – 19, Ekiti – 17, Oyo – eight, Borno – six, Edo – six, Kano – four, Nasarawa – three, Osun – three, Taraba – three, Gombe – two and Bauchi – one.