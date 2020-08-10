Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Nigeria Confirms 437 New COVID-19 Cases, Three More Deaths

August 10, 2020

Nigeria has recorded 437 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country to 46,577.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed the updated figure which rose from 46,140 in a tweet on Sunday night.

Of the new cases reported, Lagos has the highest number of infections – 107, followed by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Plateau which reported 91 and 81 cases respectively.

Others are Kaduna – 32, Ogun – 30, Kwara – 24, Ebonyi – 19, Ekiti – 17, Oyo – eight, Borno – six, Edo – six, Kano – four, Nasarawa – three, Osun – three, Taraba – three, Gombe – two and Bauchi – one.

