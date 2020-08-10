Tinubu to Obasanjo on Kashamu: …be kind to the dead

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has told former President Olusegun Obasanjo that since death is inevitable for all mortals, there was the need for the living to be kind to the dead.

Tinubu spoke on Sunday in a statement he personally signed on the death of the representative of Ogun East Senatorial District and governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2015 elections in Ogun State, Senator Buruji Kashamu.

Though he did not specifically mention Obasanjo’s name in the statement, the former President remained the only person to have had negative comments on Kashamu since he died on Saturday.

He has since been buried in his home town in Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State.

Tinubu said in the statement on Sunday: “Again, Kashamu’s sudden death has demonstrated the transience of human life and rekindles the fact that death is inevitable for every mortal.

“As such, it behoves on us to be kind to the dead.”

Obasanjo in his statement on the death of Kashamu, in a condolence letter he sent to the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Saturday had said: “The life and history of the departed have lessons for those of us on this side of the veil. Senator Esho Jinadu (Buruji Kashamu) in his lifetime used the manoeuvre of law and politics to escape from facing justice on alleged criminal offence in Nigeria and outside Nigeria.

“But no legal, political, cultural, social or even medical manoeuver could stop the cold hand of death when the creator of all of us decides that the time is up.”

Tinubu, however, expressed shock at the death of Kashamu, saying he the PDP chieftain fought for his convictions.

His statement reads in full:

I’m deeply shocked and saddened by the news of the passing of Senator Buruji Kashamu. He was a notable leader in the country and a true grassroots politician. He fought for his convictions, for the people of Ogun State and for his country.

Senator Kashamu was also a good party man. He was unwavering in his support for his party, PDP, through all the twists and turns of his political life. His passing is a big loss to the larger political family in Nigeria.

He worked assiduously to advance the political and economic fortunes of his state. Kashamu represented, with merit, Ogun East in the 8th National Assembly and worked well for his constituents. He was a kind and generous man, a philanthropist in his own right and an astute businessman.

I admire his political doggedness and sagacity, and his steadfastness in pursuing whatever he believes in, though we were never in the same political party.

His passing has lengthened the grotesque list of important personalities that have been lost to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is also a sad reminder that the deadly virus remains very much with us. We must all continue to embrace all the protective protocols recommended by the government and health authorities, even as we gradually begin the re-opening of our economy and return to a new normal in our life styles.

Again, Kashamu’s sudden death has demonstrated the transience of human life and rekindles the fact that death is inevitable for every mortal. As such, it behoves on us to be kind to the dead.

I mourn with his family, particularly his wives, children and grandchildren. May Almighty Allah lay His hands of protection on them at this moment. I mourn with his friends and associates across the country.

I also offer my condolences to Governor Dapo Abiodun, the government and people of Ogun State over the demise this important son of the soil. I pray that Almighty Allah forgive of his shortcomings, reward his good deeds …