UNICAL student commits suicide over loss of school fees to scammers

An 100 student of the University of Calabar(UNICAL), Miss Veronica, on Saturday committed suicide after she was allegedly scammed of her school fees by internet fraudsters.

The deceased who hailed from Katsina Ala in Benue State, was said to have ingested a poisonous substance, said to be rodents killer, Sniper, on Saturday at her home in Katsina Ala.

According to reports, the deceased allegedly saw a social media message sent to her, asking her to invest in a money doubling scheme, with assurances that she would get double of her investments within minutes.

After much persuasion, the late Veronica transferred N100,000, believed to be her school fees which she couldn’t pay before the outbreak of Covid-19. On discovering that she had been scammed, she became restless.

A source said: “On Saturday morning, her family members noticed that she was withdrawn and depressed.

They sought to know what was wrong with her but she told them she was fine. Her mom said since she is OK, she should pick a bike to the market and buy some items for herself. She drafted the list, but she said she wanted to bath before going, so reaching the bathroom, she took sniper. While her relatives were inside the room, she struggled and fell outside the bathroom. One of the neighbours who saw her on the ground started shouting, alerting her parents and siblings who hurriedly went outside only to find their daughter lying on the ground, so they asked her what happened, she managed to tell them that she took sniper.

The source also added that:

“Before she passed on, it was alleged that she sent a text message to the scammer, saying that if she dies, her blood will be on the head of the scammer.”

Meanwhile, friends and former classmates of the deceased have expressed shock over her death.