We made up before his death – OGD on Kashamu’s Death

The former Governor of Ogun State Otunba Gbenga Daniel has said the death of Buruji Kashamu gives a timeless on the transience of life. He also expressed gladness that he and Kashamu, despite a history of political disagreements, made up before the latter’s death.

The Statement by OGD

“I received with shock the news of the death of Senator Buruji Kasamu, who represented the Ogun East Senatorial District in the Red Chambers between 2015 and 2019.

I picked a Timeless lesson of how transient life can be from this sad occurrence. I am glad despite all our years of political diagreements, conflicts and turbulence, by the hands of providence my heart found a rare opportunity of forgiving and making up with him before his untimely death.

“I pray for the repose of his soul and for him to find peace with his maker and for God to give his family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss”.