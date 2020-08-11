Amotekun begins operations in Ondo, Akeredolu talk tough

Pioneer set of Amotekun Corps Officers had a passing out ceremony today in Akure ,Ondo state

And the governor of the state Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Tuesday assured residents of the state of optimal security across the 18 local government areas following the commencement of operations by the Ondo State Security Network Agency also known as Amotekun Corps.

According to the governor who spoke during the Passing-Out Ceremony of the pioneer Amotekun Corps Officers in the state, crime in the state will drastically reduce as they will be nipped in the bud before it happens

Akeredolu maintained that the indigenous security outfit will synergize with other security agencies to ensure a water-tight security strategy across the state.

Recall that Amotekun Corps was launched in Ibadan in January 2020 following incessant attacks by bandits on farmlands, highways among other places within the south-west states.

Akeredolu maintained that the birth of the outfit is an attestation that it was not conceptualized to aid his re-election bid but to ensure the security of people and property under his watch.

“And I told them, time and again, that my ambition is not worth the insecurities that our people are confronted with, where at some point, people were afraid of travelling out of the State.

“It was so horrible that marauders laid siege on the highways as well as in the farmlands waiting to kidnap or devour anyone in sight. With the launch of Amotekun, we resolved that it shall be no retreat, no surrender. We are not going to be intimidated or blackmailed,” Akeredolu said.

The governor also reassured the people that the forthcoming election in the state would be very peaceful, adding that the state shall not tolerate any form of thuggery or criminality occasioned by the upcoming elections