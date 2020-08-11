Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

BBNaija: ‘Dump Erica,’ Neo,Vee Advise Laycon

Younews Ng August 11, 2020

Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemates, Neo and Vee have advised Laycon who appears to be emotionally down to move on after Erica completely ignored him for Kiddwaya.

Kemi FIlani News earlier reported that Erica ignored Laycon and chose Kiddwaya as her deputy.

The model who was the person to get the highest number in the puzzle within a short period of time. Being the 3rd female housemate to become the head of house, Erica has made many BBNaija fans proud.

Recall that few days ago, the 26 year old during a conversation with Ozo and Dorathy, mentioned that it would be dangerous to choose her lover, Kiddwaya as her Deputy Head of House.

Her reason was that she is afraid the privacy they will get as Head of house and deputy head of house , might be an opportunity for her and Kiddwaya to get intimate.

