Erica Becomes Head Of House, Chooses Kiddwaya As Deputy

Erica Nweledim has emerged the Head of House for the fourth week in the Big Brother Naija house.

This happened after housemates held another head of house challenge on Monday evening and Erica emerged the winner after making the highest score.

As is the customary in this season, Erica will be mandated to pick a deputy with whom she will share exclusive access to the Head of house suite.

All other housemates will be up for eviction except the HOH and Deputy.

Following her win as head of house, Erica decided to completely ignore Laycon, and chose Kiddwaya instead as her deputy head of house. As usual, she had to pick someone of the opposite gender as her deputy, and after an agonizing thirty minutes, she decided to pick Kiddwaya, her acclaimed best friend over Laycon, her bossom friend.

Recall that few days ago, the 26 year old during a conversation with Ozo and Dorathy, mentioned that it would be dangerous to choose her lover, Kiddwaya as her Deputy Head of House.

Her reason was that she is afraid the privacy they will get as Head of house and deputy head of house , might be an opportunity for her and Kiddwaya to get intimate.