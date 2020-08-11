Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases hit 33,346 with 290 Fresh Cases

Nigeria on Monday confirmed 290 fresh cases of COVID-19 with the number of recovered persons now 33,346.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed the latest COVID-19 figure in a tweet on its handle.

Nigeria’s new cases were confirmed in 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), taking the number of infected people in the nation to 46,867.

The NCDC latest data indicate that Lagos and the FCT reported the highest cases for the day – 82 each.

Other states with fresh cases are Oyo – 19, FCT – 18; Edo – 16; Kaduna – 15; Enugu -9; Ogun – 9; Kano -8; Kwara – 8; Cross River -5; Ondo – 5; Rivers -5; Ekiti -4; Imo – 3 and Borno – 2.

The NCDC data further revealed that the disease has so far claimed 950 lives