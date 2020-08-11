Reno Omokri, Skidd Carpet BBNaija

Showbiz person, Skidd Ikemefuna calls for ban of BBNaija , and Reno Omokri is of similar mind.

While Ikemefuna Skidd calls it Big Brother Nonsense, Reno says it us purely exploitative.

“It is amazing what is shown on television these days, whether you call it Satellite tv or not. The fact remains that the most popular television outlets in Nigeria today are DSTV and GOTV.

Millions of Nigerians subscribe to these because of the entertainment, sports, children and news channels they have.

This year in particular, the number of subscribers have increased substantially because of Covid 19, which has forced people to stay at home.

Many people, especially our children and youth spend time watching Television.

Many hardly watch free to air TV, but satellite TV ie DSTV and GOTV.

BBN is a very popular program that attracts a lot of viewing, not just by our children and youth, but many elderly Nigerians.

The program promotes and encourages moral decadence, as it shows all sorts of X rated stuff, including sexual activities by house members.

Of recent they have gone a step further by introducing a very clear promotion of Gay culture. Male house mates were made to put on female wigs of all styles and colors, and were strutting around shaking their buttocks and bodies and gesticulating and acting like women in a recent program.

The program promotes laziness as many youth see it as an opportunity to make easy money. The truth is that whatever money is paid to the winner, is peanuts compared to the huge amount that the producers rake in.

The program is very bad for public consumption, especially by our youth. Social media has been used to promote and advertise this program massively that it is attracting more viewers by the day especially our children. Mobile phones have become portable televisions and so the program can be viewed on them also.

BBN should be BANNED IMMEDIATELY.

It is of no social, physical, moral or spiritual benefit to anybody. It is designed to corrupt and pollute the minds of our children and youth.

It is very shameful, sad and unfortunate to see some elders and prominent Nigerians who should be at the fore front of calling for the banning of this morally decadent program, promoting it and calling for support for particular house mates. Theseb so called elders and leaders of opinion should bury their heads in shame.

Broadcast regulatory agencies should swing into action immediately and save our children and youth from this corrupt program.

Let’s call a spade a spade, the program should be BANNED IMMEDIATELY.

[ My very candid opinion]

James Skidd Ikeemefuna.

“BBNaija Isn’t There To Entertain You! It‘s there to exploit you.

They put few youths in a house to engage in immorality just to win ₦85 million. 200 million Nigerians waste trillions of Naira voting.

Who is the real BBNaija winner? The organiser!

“Big Brother originated In Europe, and has died a natural death there. Europeans are now focused on reality shows like Deal or No Deal, and Dragon’s Den, that promote industry, while Nigeria is stuck in yesterday because of our love for debauchery!

“Other than Nigeria, which countries still do ‘Big Brother’? Research it. We are about the only one.

The world has left the debauched show behind. But not us, rather than copy what brings progress, we like copying what breeds degeneracy in society!”

-Reno Omokri