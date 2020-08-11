Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

There Could Be Regrets If We Don’t Adhere To COVID-19 Protocols – Health Minister

Younews Ng August 11, 2020 Celebrity, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 66 Views

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has warned that the country could regret if Nigerians do not follow protocols meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Dr Ehanire issued the warning during a briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 in Abuja on Monday.

Of the 46,577 cases of the virus identified in the country so far, 945 persons have died, a situation the Minister of Health said is a sad reminder that the disease is real.

Dr Ehanire, consequently, reminded Nigerians that until a vaccine is found for the virus, adherence to the guidelines is the surest way to stay safe.

He explained that unlike before, many Nigerians now know people who have died due to COVID-19 complications, restating that the virus will stay for a long time.

“Many more Nigerians today personally knew a person who succumbed to COVID-19, and so I ask that we remind ourselves today that COVID-19 is still with us and will be for a long time,” he said.

“Until there is a vaccine, the only options we have to protect ourselves, are still the non-pharmaceutical measures that are proven to be cheap and effective, such as the appropriate use of face masks, physical distancing, and avoiding crowds. If we do not adhere, there could be regrets.”

 

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

BBNaija: Why my boyfriend broke up with me – Nengi tells Biggie in the diary room

The beauty queen who disclosed this during her diary session today, said he broke up ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.