There Could Be Regrets If We Don’t Adhere To COVID-19 Protocols – Health Minister

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has warned that the country could regret if Nigerians do not follow protocols meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Dr Ehanire issued the warning during a briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 in Abuja on Monday.

Of the 46,577 cases of the virus identified in the country so far, 945 persons have died, a situation the Minister of Health said is a sad reminder that the disease is real.

Dr Ehanire, consequently, reminded Nigerians that until a vaccine is found for the virus, adherence to the guidelines is the surest way to stay safe.

He explained that unlike before, many Nigerians now know people who have died due to COVID-19 complications, restating that the virus will stay for a long time.

“Many more Nigerians today personally knew a person who succumbed to COVID-19, and so I ask that we remind ourselves today that COVID-19 is still with us and will be for a long time,” he said.

“Until there is a vaccine, the only options we have to protect ourselves, are still the non-pharmaceutical measures that are proven to be cheap and effective, such as the appropriate use of face masks, physical distancing, and avoiding crowds. If we do not adhere, there could be regrets.”