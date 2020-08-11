Tunji Olugbodi’s Only Sister is dead !

Frontline advertising player and Executive Vice Chairman of Verdant Zeal, Dr. Tunji Olugbodi, is bereaved. The likeable businessman who is always impeccably dressed just lost his only sister, Moromoke Mogbonjubola Olugbodi-Adebo.

Details of how the beautiful mother of three died (on Sunday, August 9, 2020) as well as her burial plans were still were still being expected as at the time of writing this. However, taking to his Facebook page to break the sad news, Olugbodi had written thus: “And ROMSY slept…yesterday we lost my youngest sibling and only sister Moromoke Mogbonjubola Olugbodi-Adebo. It is a most devastating blow- nobody saw it coming.

“My Romsy babe was loved and lovely; decent , passionate , devoted , conscientious. It was impossible not to admire and respect her. She was a darling wife to Dipo, doting mother to her three boys and a dear daughter to her aged parents and in laws and, certainly, a fantastic sister to her eight brothers.

Friends please remember the family in your prayers.

To God alone be the glory for her exemplary life.

I will always love you my baby sis.