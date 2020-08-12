Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Breaking: Lagos Council Boss Dies Of #COVID-19

Younews Ng August 12, 2020 Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 177 Views

The Chairman of Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area of Lagos State, Mr Babatunde Oke, is dead
Babatunde Oke died early Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 from complications arising from Coronavirus Infection.
The council boss has been sick for sometime but seemed to have recovered, only for the sickness to relapsed late last week due to the stress he went through during the last Sallah break where he was reported to have exposed himself again.
He was rushed to the an unnamed hospital on Friday where he eventually died this morning.
Babatunde Oke was a second term council chairman and was a strong member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Amotekun begins operations in Ondo, Akeredolu talk tough

Pioneer set of Amotekun Corps Officers had a passing out ceremony today in Akure ,Ondo  ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.