Breaking: Lagos Council Boss Dies Of #COVID-19

The Chairman of Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area of Lagos State, Mr Babatunde Oke, is dead

Babatunde Oke died early Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 from complications arising from Coronavirus Infection.

The council boss has been sick for sometime but seemed to have recovered, only for the sickness to relapsed late last week due to the stress he went through during the last Sallah break where he was reported to have exposed himself again.

He was rushed to the an unnamed hospital on Friday where he eventually died this morning.

Babatunde Oke was a second term council chairman and was a strong member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).