Meet Kamala Harris….. Biden’s Running Mate!!

Kamala Devi Harris was born on October 20, 1964, in Oakland, California.Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was a breast-cancer scientist who had emigrated from India in 1960 to pursue a doctorate in endocrinology at UC Berkeley. Her father, Donald Harris, is a Stanford University Emeritus Professor of Economics, who emigrated from Jamaica in 1961 for graduate study in economics at UC Berkeley.

Harris identifies as African American and considers her experience to be American. She was raised in Berkeley, California, with her younger sister, Maya Harris.She grew up going to a black Baptist church and a Hindu temple; she and her sister visited their mother’s family in Madras (now Chennai), India.