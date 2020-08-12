Scroll Publisher, Olori Afolabi celebrates hubby,..3 lessons for wives

Multiple award winner, Olori Janet Mba Afolabi,

has come out loud and clear to celebrate her husband, Oba Kayode Adenekan Afolabi Atoyebi ll, the Alapomu of Apomu Kingdom Osun State.

It is his 57th birthday, but the deep sense of appreciation runs deeper,

Indeed behind every successful wife there is a good husband.

Celebrity watchers and events analysts are saying, there are three major lesson other women could learn from her.

(1) Open expression of appreciation.. It one thing to appreciate in the corner of your abode,but saying it openly is for good effect. She waxed historical, mentioning moments she would not forget.. All these would gladdens Kabiyesi’s mind, and would be spur to keep loving her

(2) Humility and submissiveness are desirable qualities that would make a woman praise her husband, without going into competition with him, especially for an equally successful woman like Olori Janet.

(3)praying for one’s husband to succeed is also said to be a good tonic for husbands to be successful… And Olori really choose her words as she wish him well…

“Today August 12, l celebrate the Backbone of my career success. At every stage of my career you have been there.

From my days as a struggling Reporter/ Researcher in Newswatch magazine till now that l am a Publisher you have been there.

It was you who submitted my entry to Diamond Award For Media Excellence which won me the 1st Prize in Health Category in I998.

In March 1999 you waited at the airport for hours with the kids to welcome me from South Africa, where l had gone to receive the 1st Prize in General News Category of the CNN African Journalists Award.

It was you who took me to Akure where the Nigeria Media Merit Award ,NMMA,took place in 2011. You were right there in the hall with our last baby when it was announced that SCROLL my magazine won the Sports Category. It was a moment of great joy. You were even happier than me.

In 2001, you supported INSIDER magazine which l co‐founder with a large “bailout fund ” to pay salaries. When l left Insider and wanted to start my own magazine, it was because of you that my senior brother, same mother, same father agreed to give me the seed money to start SCROLL, a weekly news magazine in 2007.

On the day he eventually released the money to me, l still remember what he told you.He said ” Kayode it is because of you that l am giving Jane this money” You and l looked at each other and smiled. It was a smile of victory.

Happy birthday to you my husband, Oba Kayode Adenekan Afolabi,the 14th Alapomu of Apomu Kingdom. May your days be long .May your reign be fruitful.