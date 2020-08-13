Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

2023: Atiku launches online TV as new channel of campaign

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has launched an online television that will henceforth propagate his social and political activities.

The event took place at the Five Star Bristol Palace Hotel, Kano, where a video clip showed the former vice president speaking on his vision and aspiration.

Atiku was represented at the occasion by one of his sons and political allies, particularly PDP members.

The Atiku TV was launched by Hajiya Baraka Sani, a former Kano State Commissioner for Agriculture and Special Adviser to former president Goodluck Jonathan.

Baraka Sani said the ‘Atiku TV’ is a new approach that will change Atiku’s mode of reaching out to people from analogue to digital, henceforth.

