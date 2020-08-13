Adeola Odutola’s daughter, Bolanle Bubble dies at 47

Bolanle Odutola, the last child of late industrialist and Ogbeni Oja of Ijebuland, Chief Timothy Adeola Odutola. Bubble, as the boisterous lady is fondly referred to, died on Monday, 10th August 2020.

Her death has since thrown her family, friends and sympathizers into deep mourning. Many variously grieved, describing the fun-loving woman with a pure heart, in glowing terms. Due to her young age, we hear, she will be buried on Thursday, 13th August, 2020, at the Christian Cemetery Irewon,Ijebu Ode. Her obituary indicated that her body will arrive the Odutola Family home, Onibudo House, Ijebu Ode, before the interment. She would have been 48 years old on October 5, 2020.

