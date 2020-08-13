Babalakin’s faction in Unilag names Shoyombo new V. C by 12:05 am on Thursday

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, had been replaced with

Soyombo as new acting VC

The Governing Council of the UNILAG announced the appointment of Prof. Theophilus Soyombo as the acting Vice Chancellor of the institution.

The announcement of Soyombo as the VC was contained in a statement issued at 12:05 am on Thursday by the Registrar and Secretary to the Council, Oladejo Azeez.

He advised the public to totally disregard the statement attributed to Ogundipe denying his removal.

The statement reads, “Members of the public are hereby advised to totally disregard the statement attributed to the said former vice chancellor. The position remains that he was lawfully removed by the Governing Council at a meeting fully attended by all Council members.

“I also wish to use the opportunity to inform members of the public that Council at the said meeting duly appointed Professor Theophilus Omololu Soyombo of the Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Lagos as Vice Chancellor of the university in an acting capacity.