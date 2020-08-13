NBA splits as new lawyers association emerges

A new form for lawyers to register as members of a new lawyers’ association is in public space, signifying the birth of a new lawyers association. It is called “New Bar Initiative”.

“Dear Learned Silk / Bencher / Colleague

Here Comes The New Bar Association

If you crave a Nigerian Lawyers’ Association that will truly serve its members and the society by:

1. Promoting and protecting the welfare and wellbeing of its members;

2. Protects and projects the dignity of the Legal Profession;

3. Ensures the protection of the rights of the citizens;

4. Serves as the vanguard for the emancipation of the citizens and the resistance of all oppressive tendencies by promoting the Rule of Law;

5. Upholds the dignity and integrity of the legal profession; and

6. Facilitates Professional growth and economic development of its members;

Powered by the New Bar Initiative”.

This new association is coming at the heels of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) national officers election held on July 29-30, 2020, which has been alleged to have been rigged. Mr Olumide Akpata was declared president-elect by the Electoral Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association (ECNBA). It is believed that the fraud that attended the 2020 elections is the main cause of the emergence of the new association.

NBA had battled fraudulent elections since 2016 when e-voting was introduced.

