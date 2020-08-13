Opinion :The University of Lagos, Babalakin….Indeed and in Truth

Two conflicting breaking news that was trending on Wednesday. :The Governing council of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has removed Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as the VC of the school…then: ASUU Unilag Branch has declared removal illegal.

The lingering face-off between the Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos, UNILAG, Professor Toyin Ogundipe and the Chairman, Governing Council of the institution, Dr Wale Babalakin, SAN, came to a head-on Wednesday as the Council announced the removal from office of the VC after a meeting held in Abuja.

It was gathered that 12 members of the Council were present at the meeting and seven voted for the VC’s removal, four voted against and one voted that he be placed on suspension.

The University of Lagos Act 1962, stipulates a 14-member Governing Council to comprise the Pro-Chancellor, Chancellor, the VC, the two Deputy Vice-Chancellors, a representative of the Ministry of Education, one person representing a variety of interests.

Others are four persons appointed by the Senate of the University, two persons appointed by the Congregation and one person appointed by Convocation.

The Council, in a statement signed by the Registrar/ Secretary to the Council, Oladejo Azeez, said Ogundipe was removed from office based on alleged wrongdoing.

The statement was titled “Notice to the general public on the removal of the Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos.”

The statement read,” The general public is hereby notified that at an emergency meeting held on Wednesday, 12th August 2020 and in accordance with the statutory powers vested in it by law, the Governing Council of the University of Lagos removed Professor Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe, FAS, from office as the Vice-Chancellor of the university with immediate effect.

“The decision was based on Council’s investigations of serious acts of wrongdoing, gross misconduct, financial recklessness and abuse of office against Professor Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe, FAS.

“Thank you.”

Re: Notice to the General Public on the Removal of the Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos by Oladejo Azeez, Esq

The attention of the University of Lagos (Unilag) management has been drawn to the ‘Notice to the General Public on the Removal of the Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos’; dated August 12, 2020 and signed by Oladejo Azeez, Esq, Registrar and Secretary to Council, stating that the current Vice Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe, FAS has been removed from office with immediate effect.

This is untrue and a figment of his imagination. Therefore, stakeholders of Unilag and the general public are advised to disregard this mischievous disinformation about the sitting Vice Chancellor of Unilag, contained in that notice. Professor Ogundipe still remains Unilag’s Vice Chancellor.

Thank you.

Signed

Professor Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe, FAS

Vice Chancellor, Unilag

What are the issues at stake? Is Babalakin the issue?

Wale Babalakin. Between 1978 and 1981, he was a student at the university. Today he presided over the process leading to the removal of the Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, albeit in controversial circumstances. The jury is still out.

Happenstances in the last 24 hours is building up opinion about Babalakin.. And there are even stories about him that had build up..No wonder an alumnus of Unilag said today

“I am an alumnus of University of Lagos…I make bold to say that the appointment of Wale Babalakin as the University’s Pro- Chancellor is the most unfortunate event that has ever happened to our great alma mater.

