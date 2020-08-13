Sanusi set for fellowship programme at Oxford

Muhammad Sanusi, former emir of Kano, is expected to begin a fellowship programme at Oxford University in the United Kingdom in October.

This comes after the varsity’s management committee of the African studies centre approved Sanusi’s request for a visiting fellowship (academic visitor) at the institution for the 2020-2021 academic year.

In a statement, the centre said the former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) “intends to use the period of his affiliation to write a book around the theme: ‘Central Bank Response to Global Financial Crisis: A Case Study of the Central Bank of Nigeria 2009-2013.”

It added that the book will be based on his experience as former CBN governor, banker and public banking.

The centre is one of the world’s leading centres of African studies and has trained graduate students who are now holding important positions in different spheres of social, economic and political life in Africa and the rest of the world.

With strengths in social sciences and humanities, the centre enjoys a reputation for high quality, relevant research that plays a leading role in academic debates as well as public policy.

Sanusi, a renowned economist, served as the CBN governor from 2009 to 2014.

He is widely recognised for pacifying the overtly corrupt banking industry and his contribution to a risk management culture in Nigerian banking.

He made the headlines earlier this year after Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano state, dethroned him for insubordination among other issues.